Upgrade your travel with the best rewards credit cards and loyalty programs

Travel can be expensive, but those availing themselves of the best loyalty and rewards programs are offered plenty of opportunities to earn free or discounted travel and hotel rooms through everyday spending on gas, groceries, and other purchases.

To find the best ones, USA TODAY 10Best invited a panel of travel and miles-and-points experts to share their favorite programs for American travelers — the credit cards, frequent flyer programs, and hotel loyalty programs with the best earning potential, flexibility, extra perks, and ease of redemption. Then, 10Best readers voted for their favorites to help crown the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full lists of 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Award winners:

Best Airline Credit Card: Allegiant World Mastercard

Allegiant World Mastercard

The Allegiant World Mastercard earns three points per dollar on Allegiant purchases (including air, hotel, and car rental), two points per dollar on qualified dining, and a point per dollar on everything else. Other perks include a 15,000-point sign-up bonus (after qualifying purchases), BOGO airfare on qualifying vacation packages, priority boarding, and a free beverage on every flight.

Best Frequent Flyer Program: Avianca Airlines LifeMiles

Avianca Airlines LifeMiles

Avianca’s LifeMiles program offers some of the best redemption rates for Star Alliance award miles, and you can transfer points from American Express, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Capital One, and Marriott Bonvoy. The airline often sells LifeMiles at a discount, an attractive option if you’re just short of an award ticket.

Best Hotel Loyalty Program: Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards

The Wyndham Rewards program honors stays at more than 50,000 participating hotels, vacation clubs, and resorts worldwide. These include popular brands like Wyndham, La Quinta, Days Inn, Super 8, and Ramada. Points can also be redeemed for gift cards, tours, sporting events, and more.

Best Rewards Credit Card: Quicksilver from Capital One

Keep your rewards simple and straightforward with Quicksilver from Capital One

Quicksilver offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, a $200 sign-up bonus, no annual fees, and no foreign transaction fees. It's a great low-fee, low-maintenance option for travelers who value simplicity.

Best Travel & Hotel Credit Card: Wyndham Rewards Earner Card

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card wins Best Travel & Hotel Credit Card for second year in a row

For fans of the Wyndham brand, carrying a Wyndham Rewards Earner Card offers great rewards and value. There is the sign-up bonus of 45,000 points, plus points on everyday purchases to redeem on free hotel nights, gift cards, and more. Cardholders also enjoy automatic Gold status, providing perks like preferred room selection and late check-out. This card also has no annual fee.

