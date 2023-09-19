Upgraded Stanford Linear Accelerator requires coldest temperatures in universe to function
Brian Hackney reports on the new LCLS-II (Linac Coherent Light Source) accelerator going live on the Stanford campus (9-18-2023)
The newly upgraded particle accelerator at the DoE’s Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC) has produced its first X-rays. The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) upgrade, called LCLS-II, can emit up to a million X-ray pulses per second (8,000 times more than the original) and an almost continuous beam 10,000 times brighter than its predecessor.
