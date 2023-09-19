Upgraded Stanford Linear Accelerator requires coldest temperatures in universe to function

TechCrunch

Back in 2014, Stan Garber and Alex Yakubovich set out to reinvent the request for proposals (RFP) process with the launch of Scout RFP, which provides a cloud-based sourcing solution designed to help organizations source faster -- and, ideally, easier. Scout RFP was acquired by Workday in 2019, and Garber and Yakubovich decided to stay on under Workday's management following the purchase. "After Workday acquired Scout RFP, we began experiencing everyday pain points -- chasing down the right person to approve a happy hour budget, finding which vendors we could purchase swag from or even getting an NDA spun up to sign," Yakubovich told TechCruch via email.