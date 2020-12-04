Upgraded Version of Discover Seoul Pass, The First Choice for Seoul Travel

- New designs of the Discover Seoul Pass, symbolizing identity of Seoul

- Over 150 affiliated facilities, including 58 newly added historical and cultural facilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) (President Jae-sung Rhee) announced that its new designs of the Discover Seoul Pass with expanded services will improve the convenience of individual tourists.

Upgraded Version of Discover Seoul Pass

The Discover Seoul Pass, that was launched in July 2016, is a tourist pass exclusively for foreign tourists. With this Pass, one can enjoy conveniently and efficiently various tourist spots in Seoul, as one can get free admission to the city's major tourist attractions, use public transportation function, get discounts at shopping malls, and participate in experience programs at a discounted price. For these benefits, the Discover Seoul Pass recorded 120,000 sales since four years after its first release.

The new designs of the Discover Seoul Pass include illustrations of Gwanghwamun Gate, N Seoul Tower and Seoul Sky, and each type (24-hour/48-hour/72-hour) depicts the day, evening and night of Seoul. The Pass was designed to express the original ambiance unique to the capital of Korea, so it is expected that it will have a higher value of possession as souvenir after tourists have finished their enjoyable tour of Seoul.

The service was drastically expanded as well. Now, the number of facilities that provide free admission with the Pass increased from 37 to 51. To the list, the facilities that allow the wellness tour or non-contact tour were added. Additionally, the number of facilities that provide discounts with the Pass nearly doubled from 31 to 58, and the number of experience programs(One More Trip) available with the Pass surged from 27 to 44.

The new Discover Seoul Pass has been released in three types (24-hour/48-hour/72-hour). It can be purchased on the Discover Seoul Pass official website or online stores such as KLOOK or KKday, as well as official offline stores. More information on affiliated facilities and purchase is available on the official Discover Seoul Pass website (www.discoverseoulpass.com).

SOURCE Seoul Tourism Organization