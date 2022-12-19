Upgrading Your Phone for the Holidays Could Save You $1,000 Right Now With This Provider

JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE

Black Friday has come and gone, and the post-holiday sales will start in a few weeks. But if you’re in the market for a new phone and debating whether you should wait, one provider has a sweet holiday promotion running.

AT&T has increased its promotion for new and upgrading users for both new Apple or Samsung phones to $1000, from $800, CNET reported.

In order to be eligible for the discount, customers will need to have an unlimited plan to be eligible for the discount, which will be applied as bill credits over the course of a 36-month installment plan, CNET added.

In addition, in order to get the $1000 discount, AT&T needs to value your current device at a minimum of $230 for the purchase of Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro max, according to AT&T.

Customers can get up to $800 bill credit with the purchase of an Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro max, and the trade-in smartphone has to be valued at a minimum of $130.

In order to get a $350 bill credit for the purchase of an Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro max, the trade-in phone has to be valued between $35 and $129.99.

And customers can get up to $1,000 bill credit with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and the trade-in phone needs to be valued at a minimum of $35.

