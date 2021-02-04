Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

  • Ben Crump, right, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, raises hands with Andre Hill's Daughter Karissa Hill during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of Andre Hill Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's Department shows Adam Coy. The former Columbus Police officer was charged with murder Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said. (Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's Department via AP)
  • Karissa Hill, center, daughter of Andre Hill, speaks during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of her father, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Shawna Barnett, center, sister of Andre Hill, speaks during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of Hill, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Pallbearers carry the casket of Andre Hill to a hearse following funeral services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the investigation division of the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
  • FILE - Flowers and blankets are placed near the casket of Andre Hill during his funeral on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the investigation division of the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
1 / 6

Racial Injustice Columbus Police

Ben Crump, right, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, raises hands with Andre Hill's Daughter Karissa Hill during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of Andre Hill Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — The indictment of the white Ohio police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, a Black man, was cheered by Hill's family, even as data shows and experts conclude that the next step — securing a conviction — will be difficult, if not impossible.

Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a grand jury following an Ohio Attorney General's Office investigation. The charges faced by Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, also include failure to use his body camera and failure to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy's initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon, where his attorney said he will plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Since 2005, at least 130 nonfederal law enforcement officers such as state troopers, deputy sheriffs and police officers have been arrested nationally on murder or manslaughter charges resulting from an on-duty shooting, according to data compiled by Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and former police officer in Virginia and New Hampshire.

Of the 96 cases completed to date, 44 resulted in convictions and 52 in acquittals, Stinson's data shows. Of the 44 convictions, 19 officers pleaded guilty and 25 were convicted by a jury.

Only seven officers were convicted of murder, with others convicted of lesser charges such as involuntary manslaughter or reckless homicide, Stinson's data shows.

In total, only 46% of cases of on-duty police shootings where murder or manslaughter charges were brought over the last 16 years ended up in convictions.

The overall rate for murder convictions among the general population is about 70%, according to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data.

Hill’s family welcomed Coy's indictment while acknowledging that a conviction on all four charges — murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty — is what really matters.

“I trust that the process will continue forward because we’re happy. I mean, it made my day yesterday. I’m happy about it,” Shawna Barrett, Hill’s sister, said Thursday. “But as we stated before, this is not the end we’re here for the long run, however long it takes.”

Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, had responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been turning on and off.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. No audio is available because Coy hadn’t activated the body camera, but an automatic “look back” feature captured the footage of the shooting.

Additional bodycam footage showed two other Columbus officers roll Hill over, handcuff him, before leaving him alone again. None of them, according to the footage, offered any first aid even though Hill was barely moving, groaning and bleeding while laying on the garage floor.

Prosecutors must battle a tendency among juries not to hold officers accountable for actions on the job, said Ayesha Bell Hardaway, a Case Western Reserve University criminal law professor.

Coy's attorney has already signaled this as a possible defense. Defense attorney Mark Collins said Wednesday that Coy will fight the charges based on U.S. Supreme Court case law that examines such use of force incidents through the eyes of a “reasonable police officer,” Collins said, adding that his client has fully cooperated with investigators and “honestly believed that he saw a silver revolver coming up in the right hand of the individual.”

Columbus Officer Detweiler, the other responding officer, has said she “did not observe any threats from Mr. Hill,” nor did she see a gun, before Coy shot Hill, according to a summary of her internal affairs interview released in December.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that “even if mistaken, it’s still justified use of force as long as that mistake is looked at through the lens of a reasonable police officer and based on the totality of the situation and experience and training," Collins said.

Hardaway said prosecutors can counter that by focusing on how far an officer deviated from the departmental policy.

“You point to all of the things that they did wrong and all of the ways they disregarded the sanctity of life, the procedures, and the rules,” she said. “And then use that to make the point that all of this is in fact a violation of law.”

Prosecutors in the case also have a very unique advantage with Detweiler.

Stinson said these details from Detweiler question probable cause for the defendant. If another officer who was there at the same did not feel that their life was in danger, then it helps the prosecution’s case.

The criminal investigation is just on Coy, though police are doing an internal investigation into Detweiler's and other officers' potential wrongdoing.

Coy had a long history of complaints from citizens. He was fired on Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera before the confrontation and for not providing medical aid to Hill.

Coy's indictment comes just days after Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan was forced out after Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther said he lost confidence in his ability to make the necessary department changes.

Quinlan himself was highly critical of Coy and other officers’ actions and has said Hill would be alive today if officers had assisted him on the scene.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Jury finds brother of Texas murder suspect Yaser Said guilty of hiding him for years

    A federal jury needed just four hours Thursday to convict Yassein Said of helping to hide his brother, Yaser Said, who is accused of killing his two teenage daughters in 2008.

  • Indian protesters burn pictures of Greta Thunberg after she sides with striking farmers

    Outraged members of a Hindu nationalist group have burnt photographs of Greta Thunberg in New Delhi after the Swedish environmentalist tweeted in support of India’s protesting farmers. Amid rising tensions between protesting farmers and the authorities, members of the United Hindu Front also held signs saying India will "not tolerate interference in internal affairs." Hundreds of thousands of farmers are occupying the streets outside of New Delhi ahead of a planned nationwide strike on Saturday, their numbers swelling after a farmer died after violent clashes with police on January 26. Tweets by Ms Thunberg and the singer Rihanna have catapulted the farmers' protests into headline news worldwide; farmers believe proposed new agricultural laws will decimate their profits by privatising the farming industry. In addition to tweeting her support of the protests, Ms Thunberg also shared a "toolkit" advising how people could peacefully demonstrate against the laws. The “toolkit” advocated for Indians joining a farmers’ march into New Delhi, showing their solidarity on social media using specific hashtags and tweeting messages to Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister.

  • GOP Senators Will Force Dems to Vote on Paying Illegal Immigrants, Raising Taxes during Pandemic

    Senate Republicans will make Democrats vote on a number of controversial topics in the coming days as part of the budget reconciliation process that Democrats are using to pass President Biden’s COVID relief plan against GOP lawmakers’ wishes. Debate on the budget resolution began Wednesday and will continue in the Senate on Thursday. After that time expires, a “vote-a-rama” begins, allowing any senator to file an amendment to the resolution. As retribution for using budget reconciliation — which will allow Democrats to avoid the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation and instead only require just a simple majority vote to pass Biden’s plan — Republicans plan to force Democrats to vote on a number of hot button issues. “The new President talks a lot about unity, but his White House staff and congressional leadership are working from the opposite playbook,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), said of the budget reconciliation process. “We’ll be discussing the facts… Senate Republicans will be ready and waiting with a host of amendments to improve the rushed procedural step that’s being jammed through.” He continued: “We’ll be getting senators on the record about whether taxpayers should fund checks for illegal immigrants… whether Democrats should raise taxes on small businesses in the midst of this historic crisis… and whether generous federal funding should pour into school districts where the unions refuse to let schools open. And this is just a small taste.” While not all of the amendments that are introduced will receive a full floor vote and some may be dropped for violating the Byrd rule, which says anything passed during budget reconciliation must have to do with the federal budget, senators plan to bring up a wide array of issues. Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) introduced an amendment that would keep federal funding from going to schools that don’t reopen for in-person learning as battles over whether it is safe to return to the classroom rage across the country between teachers unions and school districts. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.,) said that he is spearheading seven amendments for the reconciliation process and co-sponsoring three others, including amendments that reverse Biden’s decision to scrap the Keystone XL oil pipeline project; resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands; stop tax increases while the pandemic is ongoing; prevent the federal government from using taxpayer money to implement the Paris Climate agreement; and more. Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.,) said that he plans to introduce amendments to support funding for the U.S. nuclear weapons program; oppose taxpayer funding from being used for abortion internationally and at domestic nonprofits; oppose illegal immigrants from using U.S.-government supported health care options; and support keeping the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. “Republicans are happy to work with Democrats to bring COVID-19 relief to the American people, but we cannot and will not support a bill that redirects funds to long-standing Democratic priorities,” Cotton said. “My amendments are designed to ensure the American people – not the Senate Democrats’ far-left policies – are protected.”

  • Romney to propose annual cash benefit of $3,000 per child

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is proposing a monthly cash benefit totaling $4,200 a year for children ages 0-5 and $3,000 a year for children ages 6-17 as a means of combating child poverty. Why it matters: White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that he looked forward to seeing the details of Romney's plan, calling it "an encouraging sign that bipartisan action to reduce child poverty IS possible." Thus far, Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal has garnered little Republican support.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Between the lines: Similar legislation drafted by Democrats would provide $3,600 a year for children ages 0-5 and $3,000 a year for children aged 6-17. Both plans would directly deposit the benefit into recipients' bank accounts each month. * But Romney's plan, unlike Democrats' proposal, would partially fund the benefits by eliminating the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare program and other child and family tax credits. * Romney's plan would also eliminate the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT), which he said in a statement "is an inefficient tax break to upper-income taxpayers."What to watch: Romney is expected to introduce the idea as an amendment to Democrats' budget resolution that will ultimately be the vehicle for passing Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, per the Washington Post. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingMarjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Beirut: Six months after the explosions that scarred a city, in pictures

    Six months after the Aug 4 blast that damaged much of the Lebanese capital, the scars of the explosion remain visible across Beirut. The investigation into what happened has been brought to a virtual halt by the same political rivalries that have dogged the country for years. What started as an investigation into how nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertiliser component, were stored in Beirut port for years, has taken a turn, wading into a web of murky international business interests in the explosives trade and global shipping. While there are still few answers, the devastation wrought by the explosion has been captured vividly in new pictures taken from a drone from above the blast site and surrounding area. A massive crater

  • Trump impeachment lawyer says would be 'idiotic,' 'insane' to rehash election fraud claims

    A lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday said it would be "idiotic" and "insane" to dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during his Senate impeachment trial, adding that the former U.S. president has not pressured him to make those arguments. "Injecting that into a case that is already a winner would be idiotic," said Bruce L. Castor Jr, a recent addition to Trump's legal team, in an interview with Reuters. "Nobody has pressured me to make that defense," Castor added, saying Trump was happy with a brief filed by Castor and his co-counsel David Schoen on Tuesday.

  • Search Continues Chula Vista Woman Who Vanished Without a Trace 1 Month Ago

    A Filipino American woman has been missing for nearly a month after vanishing without a trace from her home in Chula Vista, California. “It was odd -- she was always the first to answer, and this trip was for her daughter’s birthday,” Maricris Drouaillet, her sister, told NBC News’ Dateline. Initial attempts to contact May’s husband, Larry Millete, as well as their three children, were reportedly unsuccessful.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 3 male guards accused in violent attack at NJ women's prison

    A female inmate was punched 28 times and pepper-sprayed when guards attacked her and at least five other women, New Jersey officials said Thursday, bringing misconduct charges against three male prison guards. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal detailed the attack during a video news conference in which he said the guards at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women covered up the January attack by filing false reports. Grewal said it's still early in the investigation, but he was announcing initial charges and revealing some details to “send a deterrent message."

  • Government admits it had no idea Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy

    The Government has admitted for the first time that it had no idea that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy and therefore did not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The admission came after it emerged in a US court that Anne Sacoolas, 43, worked for a US intelligence agency at the time of the fatal road crash when her car hit the teenager outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. It meant she should not have been able to claim diplomatic immunity and instead should have been prosecuted in the UK after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Under a UK-US agreement that dates back to the 1990s, any official working for US state agencies should have their diplomatic immunity pre-waived so that they could be prosecuted for any criminal behaviour in the UK. However, because she was not classed as a state employee but declared to the UK Government as only the wife of Jonathan, also an alleged spy working at RAF Croughton, she had diplomatic immunity before fleeing the UK with her husband. Asked about the new evidence, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said "we don't comment on intelligence matters" but added: "She was notified to the UK Government by the US as a spouse with no official role." He said: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice." The disclosure led to demands that the Government reinvestigate her claim of diplomatic immunity and take action to ensure she is brought to trial. Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash in August 2019. Mrs Sacoolas was able to return to her home country after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The US rejected a UK extradition request after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Harry’s family and their lawyers have been campaigning for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to stand trial and have lodged a civil claim for damages in the US.

  • David Hogg launching pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell. Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused. * Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company. * Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election." * The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.Details... Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to "sell $1 million of product within our first year" and to launch in about six months. * "[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg added. * "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started."What they're saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Spectacular explosions as Mount Etna erupts

    Bursts of sweltering hot lava shot into the sky at around 9 p.m. (2200gmt).The 3,330-metre-high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption, threatening the small town of Linguaglossa, was in 2002.

  • Ilhan Omar blasts ‘Looney Tunes’ Republicans after they try drawing her into Marjorie Taylor Greene scandal

    'This is not about me and it should not be about me,' said Democrat

  • Biden takes away Saudi Arabia's blank check to commit war crimes

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemPro-worker Republicans go missingMarjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.