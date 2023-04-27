I will uphold Raab’s ‘very high standards’, says successor Chalk

Alex Chalk, the new Justice Secretary, visits HMP Isis, in South East London - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

The new Justice Secretary has pledged to demand “very high standards” of civil servants and expects “no let-up in tempo” despite the enforced resignation of Dominic Raab, his predecessor.

In his first interview, Alex Chalk, a successful prosecutor who jailed rapists, extremists and fraudsters, said the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was too critical a department to lower the standards expected of civil servants.

He said Mr Raab “did the right thing” by resigning after the independent inquiry into bullying allegations, paying tribute to his “huge intellect and industry”.

But he said: “There will be no let-up in the tempo of work and indeed the high expectations that I have of these talented public servants.

“I would call my approach robust but fair. This is a critically important department to uphold confidence in the rule of law and to preserve the principles that we stand by as a nation, that means that we need very high standards in the department.”

He was speaking on the first prison visit of his tenure to HMP Isis, a jail for men aged 18 to 27 next to Belmarsh, the high security jail in south-east London housing some of the most dangerous terrorists and criminals in Britain.

Alex Chalk is in his second stint at the Ministry of Justice - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

He announced that every prison officer in England and Wales will have a body-worn video camera to counter prison violence. The MoJ has doubled the number available to staff to 13,000, meaning every officer will have access to one when on duty.

They are seen as vital to provide incontrovertible evidence of any violence by prisoners but also de-escalate crises because inmates know that, once they are switched on, “they cannot fib”, as one HMP Isis officer put it.

Mr Chalk said: “It dials down incidents which might otherwise spin out of control. Crucially, if prisoners do misbehave and put [officers] at risk, then the evidence will be very strong and it’s overwhelmingly likely there’ll be consequences. Frankly, if prisoners misbehave, they will be bang to rights.”

It is Mr Chalk’s second stint at the MoJ. As prisons and probation minister, he masterminded the policy of community payback for criminals in high-viz jackets to clean up graffiti and criminal damage and restore derelict land, described by Boris Johnson as “chain gangs”.

He said he would press policing chiefs to provide clean-up projects on their patches for local criminals so there was a “pipeline of jobs” that courts could have confidence to use for offenders as a potential alternative to jail.

However, he emphasised that those who “betrayed trust, destroyed lives and robbed innocence” would not escape prison.

Mr Chalk said he had three motivations – “that the guilty are convicted, the innocent walk free and the public are protected” – and they would be the “prism” through which he would decide whether to go ahead with Mr Raab’s parole reforms, giving ministers powers to veto parole board decisions to free the most violent criminals or terrorists.

One of his priorities, he said, would be to boost the capacity of courts to reduce delays through extra sitting time for judges, additional Nightingale courts and independent advisers to support victims of sexual assaults and domestic violence into court so fewer dropped out because of long waits.

“The really important things that I want to see preserved and enhanced are access to justice and the rule of law. Those aren’t just quaint traditional principles,” he said.

“Those are the reasons why, if you have prosecuted, as I have, five people for rape, you want to ensure that they have a fair trial so that the victims don’t have to suffer the appalling ordeal of people being released on appeal as a result.

“So it’s about ensuring that the system has the capacity to deliver justice for victims to protect the public, and to ensure that justice is done.”