UPI Was Central to Coinbase India Launch, Now the Crypto Exchange Says It's 'Unavailable'

Crypto giant Coinbase has suspended support for UPI payments instrument on its app in India, making its eponymous exchange non-functional again for any purchase orders less than four days after launching the trading service in the world's second largest internet market. Users in India attempting to purchase any token listed on Coinbase app are being informed that the UPI payment method is "currently unavailable." The move follows a strange statement from the National Payments Corporation of India, the governing body that oversees UPI in the country, which said hours after Coinbase's India launch earlier this week that it was not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI payments instrument.