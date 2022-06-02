UPJ rape suspect pleads not guilty, ordered to trial

Jun. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Florida man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of raping a woman after a party on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in September 2013.

Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 31, of Walton Beach, Florida, was held for court after a nearly four-hour preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Maloney Jr. pleaded not guilty through attorneys Peter Kratsa, of West Chester, and David Raho, of Johnstown.

University of Pittsburgh Police Detective Michelle McDaniel charged Maloney Jr. last month with two counts each of rape and aggravated indecent assault and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

During questioning by Kratsa, McDaniel conceded because more than seven years had elapsed, she was unable to retrieve blood and DNA samples.

The alleged victim testified that she was freshman biology student living on campus, and on Sept. 28, 2013, she was hanging out at a dormitory on the Richland Township campus with three others when they decided to go outside and smoke marijuana.

They smoked a blunt and went back to the dormitory room to drink beer before attending a Sigma Tau fraternity party, where she met up with Maloney Jr., the woman testified.

The woman and Maloney Jr., walked to the Living Learning Center, where Maloney lived as a resident director.

The woman said Maloney Jr. handed her a glass or either champagne or wine, which she drank.

"I started feeling different," she testifed. "My head felt light and my body felt heavy. It all happened so fast."

The woman said when she awoke, she was unclothed and Maloney was beside her. She said she got dressed and went to the elevator, where she put on her shoes and socks.

She shared her story with several friends but is was not until Jan. 20, 2021, that she gave a statement to police.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler asked her why she waited so long. The woman said Maloney Jr. was a popular RD and she was just a freshman.

"I didn't think anyone would believe me," she testified.

Maloney and the woman later corresponded through social media with postings that were admitted Wednesday as evidence. In one post, Maloney Jr. reportedly said he was sorry.

He is free on $200,000 unsecured bond.