UPJ scientists win grants to develop new tick repellent

Oct. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Four University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professors have won $115,000 to develop a product that would make humans "invisible" to Lyme disease-ridden ticks.

It is estimated that 14% of the world population has had or currently has Lyme disease, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are approximately 100,000 Lyme disease cases per year in Pennsylvania, the highest number of diagnosed Lyme disease cases in the country.

The group of Pitt-Johnstown scientists won the funding on Wednesday from a Pitt Innovation Challenge, a funding and development program for "bold solutions to challenging health problems," the program website says.

Pitt-Johnstown biology professors Jill D. Henning and Luis Bonachea and chemistry professors Manisha Nigam and Matthew Tracey will work to make a commercially available product that will prevent Lyme and other diseases carried by ticks.

Their pitch for B.I.T.E. tick repellent won a $100,000 grant in a competition among 48 teams of researchers across the University of Pittsburgh system. In addition, the team won a $15,000 grant from a Pitt maker space that will allow them to build an artificial human forearm with realistic pores to test their product.

Henning is principal investigator of the project and sits on the Pennsylvania State Lyme Disease board; Nigam has extensive expertise in developing environmentally friendly experiments for educational purposes; Bonachea is an invertebrate physiologist, and Tracey is a medicinal chemist.

"Ticks find us via carbon dioxide-detecting sensors on their forelegs, which allows them to follow the carbon dioxide released from our skin," the scientists said in their pitch. "Our solution prevents ticks by using compounds that bind directly with the carbon dioxide released from human skin, effectively masking us from tick detection."

The product could make the use of other ingredients with negative side effects for humans in tick repellents obsolete.

The project marks a few milestones for the Pitt-Johnstown campus. To Nigam's knowledge, it may be the first interdisciplinary project between the biology and chemistry departments in more than 20 years.

Tracey said that although the project is especially important for Pennsylvania, where the prevalence of Lyme disease is high, it would make a difference that reaches across geographic boundaries.

"It's a western Pennsylvania solution to a global problem," he said. "We are hoping to make a big splash."

The Pitt-Johnstown team will embark on a year-long process to develop their product as soon as the funding is received, he said.

"I'm really excited to be able to do this," Henning said Thursday. "I've wanted to do this project for six years. I've been trying to find funding, and we were lucky enough to win it last night."

Henning also was awarded the Pitt Public Health Alumni Award for Teaching. She will be honored at a recognition ceremony Nov. 17 in Pittsburgh. The Alumni Awards are the highest awards given to alumni of Pitt's School of Public Health.