Is Upland Software (UPLD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Upland Software (UPLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UPLD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Upland Software is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 647 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UPLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPLD's full-year earnings has moved 29.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, UPLD has gained about 5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 4.25%. This means that Upland Software is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UPLD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.25% so far this year, meaning that UPLD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

UPLD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



