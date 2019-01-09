Is UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (HEL:UPM) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2004 Jussi Pesonen was appointed CEO of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (HEL:UPM). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for UPM-Kymmene Oyj

How Does Jussi Pesonen’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a market cap of €12b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €5.3m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €1.0m. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over €7.0b, we found that their median CEO compensation was €4.1m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

So Jussi Pesonen is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at UPM-Kymmene Oyj, below.

HLSE:UPM CEO Compensation January 9th 19 More

Is UPM-Kymmene Oyj Growing?

On average over the last three years, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 8.2% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.1%.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I’d say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has UPM-Kymmene Oyj Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 59%, over three years, would leave most UPM-Kymmene Oyj shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Jussi Pesonen is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So all things considered I’d venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



