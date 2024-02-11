UPMC closes an entrance to its Luna Garage after retaining wall collapse

UPMC shut down an entrance to a parking garage near its Shadyside hospital after a retaining wall collapsed, but the garage itself remains open.

UPMC confirms a section of retaining wall near the Luna Garage, located on Baum Boulevard, collapsed Friday afternoon.

The hospital system says no one was hurt when the wall collapsed, nor was the parking garage damaged.

For now, drivers cannot use the Baum Boulevard entrance to the garage while structural engineers evaluate the retaining wall. Instead, drivers will enter and exit from the rear drive adjacent to Gross Street.

