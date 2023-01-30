UPMC hospital fire probably caused by patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen, says rep

A fire broke out at a UMPC hospital room late Sunday night after a patient may have attempted to light a cigarette while on oxygen, a hospital representative told Channel 11.

Crews responded to UPMC East at 2775 Mosside Blvd. in Monroeville around 11 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Nearby patients were immediately relocated to other units, according to the UPMC representative, and four employees were evaluated and treated.

The event remains under investigation.

An official said the fire was minor. It was extinguished by midnight.

