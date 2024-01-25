Upper Arlington aims to become 4th Columbus-area library to join Ohio Federation of Teachers

More than two-thirds of library workers at the Upper Arlington Public Library have signed union cards, the first step toward formal organization with the Ohio Federation of Teachers union.

If successful, the three-branch library system would become the fourth in Greater Columbus to join the union since 2021. Already, Grandview Heights, Pickerington and Worthington librarians are now unionized, part of a growing trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic when libraries remained open and workers faced challenges and job uncertainty.

In Upper Arlington, 69.3% of workers have called on their library board and director to voluntarily recognize their request for join the union.

Employees say they want a stronger library and to be heard by management.

“We’re organizing our union because we want the library to be the best it can be for the people who work here and the people we serve,” said Victoria Schrock, a programmer at the Lane Road branch, in a written statement. “We need better staff retention, better communication, and more accountability at the top. A union will help us get there by giving us a voice in the room where decisions are made.”

The union represents almost 20,000 active and retired public school teachers, charter school teachers, school support staff, higher education faculty and staff, library workers and social work professionals in Ohio.

OFT President Melissa Cropper called the librarians efforts "a regional movement of library workers who are united for quality jobs in their community and world class library resources and services for their patrons.”

Upper Arlington's library board will have 21 days to decide whether to recognize the union voluntarily or force an election through the State Employment Relations Board. Grandview Heights voluntarily recognized its union, while Worthington and Pickerington boards declined to do so, forcing union elections that easily were approved.

“We’re urging our library’s administration to voluntarily recognize our union, based on our strong majority of signed union cards, so that we can work together on equitable pay, annual raises, and family leave policies," said Jen Downing, a librarian at the Tremont Road branch.

In Worthington, librarians received pay increases, paid parental leave and improved job security under their union contracts, said Jade Braden, a circulation assistant there.

Ben Zenitsky, spokesman for the Columbus Metropolitan Library, said he hasn't heard of any efforts to unionize in the 23-branch system. "Although I wouldn't since I work in administration," he said.

The Columbus College of Art & Design also recently joined the teachers union, which comprises 60 local unions representing active and retired workers.

dnarciso@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Upper Arlington aims to become 4th Columbus-area library to join union