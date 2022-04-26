Upper Arlington dad charged after daughter and 4 classmates sickened by his THC gummies

Windmere Elementary School

An Upper Arlington man faces child endangerment and other charges after his 10-year-old daughter mistook his edible marijuana gummies for leftover Easter candy, sending her and four elementary classmates she shared them with last Friday to the hospital.

Scott Macre, 43, of Pinebrook Road, is charged with endangering children, possession of drugs and obstructing official business. All the charges are misdemeanors.

According to court records, Macre's daughter, who is a fourth-grade student at Windermere Elementary School, saw the 50-mg THC gummies in a glass jar in a kitchen cabinet and took five of them to school. THC stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

Macre's daughter believed the gummies were leftover candy from Easter, according to court records, and had put them in her lunchbox for herself and some friends. The daughter and four other fourth-grade students, all of whom were 11 years old or younger, ate the gummies at lunch time, which were described in court records as being rectangular and red, blue and purple in color.

Court records said the five children showed signs of impairment and were nauseous, as well as experiencing hallucinations and having elevated heart rates. All five students were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment.

When Upper Arlington police went to Macre's home, he asked detectives to wait outside, according to court records, and put the remaining gummies down the kitchen's garbage disposal.

Macre reportedly told police he used the THC gummies for a medical condition and typically kept them in his room, according to court records.

However, on the night of April 21, Macre told police he fell asleep after using the gummies in a downstairs living room. When he woke up, he said he put them in a kitchen cabinet where his daughter had access to them, court records state.

Macre was not arrested and was issued a summons to appear on May 11 in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The Upper Arlington School District released few details about the incident, calling the marijuana edibles a "non-school food item" and not indicating until Monday the status of the children transported to a hospital after Upper Arlington police and fire responded to the school. Two district school board members also did not return calls from The Dispatch seeking information on the incident after the school administration refused to respond to questions.

"We reassured everyone that all of the students who got sick during lunch/recess on Friday are safe," Windmere ElemenPrincipal Julie Nolan said in an email Monday to parents. "Everyone is ok, and everyone did exactly what they were supposed to do."

