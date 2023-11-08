Upper Arlington man accused of sharing child sexual abuse videos takes plea deal

An Upper Arlington man who the Ohio State Highway Patrol said had more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse on his phone and computer has accepted a plea bargain with Franklin County prosecutors.

Phillip Copley, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal tools on Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors dropped multiple charges of pandering sexually explicit materials involving minors.

Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Copley to two years of community control, often called probation, and placed him on the sex offender docket.

Copley will not have to register as a sex offender. But on the sex offender docket, he will have to submit to monitoring of his online activity and agree to no unsupervised interactions with minors.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Haley Pohlman told The Dispatch that this plea was reached due to "evidentiary issues" with the case, but said she could not comment further.

Copley's attorney, Michael Probst, filed a motion in June to suppress evidence collected in what he called an "illegal and unconstitutional search" of Copley's home and electronics. A hearing was set Monday for Munson to rule on that motion, but the case was instead resolved with a plea.

Probst did not return a phone call as of early Wednesday afternoon requesting comment.

Copley was arrested in May 2022 after Upper Arlington police received a tip in January 2022 about sexually explicit videos involving children being sent on the messaging app Kik. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A username that uploaded four videos of child sexual abuse was linked back to Copley, according to court records.

In March, authorities served a search warrant on Copley and obtained his phone and computer.

Court records said the electronic devices were forensically searched by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit. That search recovered more than 100 videos of what is believed to be pornographic material involving children, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Upper Arlington man takes plea deal in child sexual abuse videos case