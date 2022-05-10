Phillip Copley, 36, was arrested on Saturday on 10 counts of pandering sexually explicit materials involving minors.

An Upper Arlington man is facing 10 felonies after police say they found dozens of videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Phillip Copley, 36, was arrested on Saturday on 10 counts of pandering sexually explicit materials involving minors.

According to court records, Upper Arlington police received a tip in January about sexually explicit videos involving children being sent on the messaging app Kik. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Former TV weather man to stay in prison: Judge denies former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis' request for early prison release

Court records said that on Nov. 24, a user with the screen name "lovepics070" uploaded four videos within about 30 minutes to the app. All of the videos involved what appeared to be a juvenile female in sexually explicit situations.

The username was linked to a Hotmail email address and IP address that were both registered to Copley and his home in Upper Arlington.

In March authorities served a search warrant on his home and electronic devices, including his phone and computer.

Court records said the electronic devices were forensically searched by the State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit. That search recovered more than 100 videos of what is believed to be pornographic material involving children.

Police said 20 of the videos include what appear to be toddlers and infants being sexually assaulted.

Copley is currently being held in the Franklin County jail on a $50,000 bond. If released, he is not allowed to have any contact with minors. A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Upper Arlington man charged after 100+ child porn videos recovered