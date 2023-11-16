Upper Arlington teacher charged with raping student offered 'lenient' plea, accuser says

Essie Bard was 12 years old in 2000 when she says her sixth-grade track coach at Upper Arlington's Hastings Middle School singled her out and groomed her for a sexual relationship.

Baird, now 35, told The Dispatch that only after years of therapy did she find the courage to tell authorities what happened to her. She said she felt a responsibility to come forward to protect other children.

Joel Cutler, 48, was still employed by Upper Arlington City School District when he was indicted in June 2022 in Madison County on nine felony charges, including two counts of raping someone under 13.

Baird said she was shocked when she learned earlier this month that Madison County Prosecutor Nicholas Adkins' office had extended a plea deal to Cutler that Baird says is too lenient.

The plea deal would allow Cutler to plead guilty on Nov. 21 to one count of felony child endangerment and avoid registering as a sex offender, according to Baird. Prosecutors would drop all other charges.

Also, in the agreement, prosecutors would recommend a probation sentence and Cutler would voluntarily give up his teaching license, according to Baird.

What exactly is in the plea agreement won't be confirmed until the hearing. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office and one of Cutler's defense attorneys, Mark Collins, declined to speak about the case and Baird's concerns with The Dispatch in advance of the hearing.

Baird is asking the judge on the case to reject the deal. In a letter filed in Madison County Common Pleas Court, Baird said:

"To accept the proposed agreement would be an insult to me, my family, the detectives that worked tirelessly on this case for over two years, all former students, athletes, and families who trusted Mr. Cutler for so many years."

Baird told The Dispatch that she hopes the judge can see how horrendous it is that Cutler began having sex with her at 12 and insisted that he should have to serve prison time and register as a sex offender under any sentence.

"People should have to serve prison time for doing that to children," Baird also said. "The fear of serving prison for molesting a child should be real."

Cutler was a gym teacher at Greenview Elementary School when he was placed on paid leave. Cutler has been employed by Upper Arlington Schools since 1999 but hasn't taught in the district since the 2020-2021 school year, according to a district spokesperson.

Cutler was also the head football coach at Upper Arlington High School from 2014 to 2018, and the football coach at Bishop Ready High School in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Woman asks judge to reject plea agreement

Cutler was indicted in June 2022 on nine charges: two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The crimes alleged occurred between 2000 and 2003, according to court records.

Baird said the sex occurred in Upper Arlington in Franklin County as well as in Cutler's home in London in Madison County.

Retired Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Hogan is presiding over the case after Madison County Common Pleas Judge Eamon Costello recused himself.

Cutler was scheduled to go on trial later this month. But on Nov. 1, the case was rescheduled for a plea hearing on Nov. 21.

Robert Barnhart, an assistant professor at Capital University Law School, said judges in Ohio have nearly total discretion over whether to accept a plea agreement. However, he said judges rarely reject them.

Barnhart said that's because, of the people in the courtroom, the judge often knows the least about a case.

A judge doesn't know if the prosecution lacks evidence or a witness has disappeared, and prosecutors are salvaging the best conviction they could hope for, Barnhart said.

Madison County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Klamo, who is prosecuting this case, told The Dispatch that his office cannot comment on pending litigation, but pointed out that "nothing on the docket or in public record fully articulates the terms of the proposed resolution."

According to court records, the prosecution planned to put forward several witnesses at trial who would testify that Baird and Cutler had a close relationship and that Baird was seen with Cutler in his car.

Baird understands it's difficult to prove cases like hers that involve sexual abuse allegations from years or decades prior because they often lack physical evidence and often come down to "he said, she said."

Baird said Cutler manipulated her, and particular weight should be given to survivors of sexual abuse who come forward.

"People have commented I’m doing this for attention," Baird said. "Who in their right mind is going to put their family through all of this? Why else would I put myself through this if it wasn't true? There's absolutely weight in that."

Sexual abuse in schools is a widespread problem, Baird said, and she would encourage more survivors of any teachers to come forward.

"It does feel as though we are in a climate where we can come forward," Baird said. "We are beginning to be believed. People are beginning to understand the psychological nature of these crimes ... We can make a change. We can, and we are."

