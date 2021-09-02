The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning & Progress study. Perhaps it's because there is considerable income disparity across the country's most popular cities.

A recent Bloomberg analysis looked at income distribution across U.S. cities, and it painted an interesting picture regarding strong, albeit uneven, economic growth. With the middle class shrinking, this might mean a shift for the lower- and upper-income tiers. This could be the case for certain cities' growth, especially ones fueled by industries on the rise, based on current economic trends. And it seems as if the upper class might be congregating in certain areas of the country.

GOBankingRates looked at all 287 United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey, in order to find the 15 cities where the upper class has taken over. All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 24, 2021.

Some of America's richest cities are in California, so it probably isn't a surprise that four of the locales on this study's list come from the Golden State. Well-known cities in Colorado and Massachusetts also show up several times, as well as Washington and Texas.

Check out which cities across America have the most upper-class residents.

Last updated: Sept. 2, 2021

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hayward, California

Total households in 2019: 47,666

Upper-class households in 2014: 28.2%

Upper-class households in 2019: 42.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 50.71%

joshuaraineyphotography / Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

Total households in 2018: 264,718

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 48.5%

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

Total households in 2018: 162,419

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 37.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 44.66%

PeterPhoto / Getty Images

Denver, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 301,501

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.6%

Upper-class households in 2018: 33.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 43.22%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Total households in 2018: 380,392

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 35.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 42.97%

gmc3101 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kent, Washington

Total households in 2018: 44,030

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 41.8%

CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Rosa, California

Total households in 2018: 66,319

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 35.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 40.94%

Merrimon Crawford / Shutterstock.com

Arvada, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 47,507

Upper-class households in 2013: 30%

Upper-class households in 2018: 42.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 40.67%

Shutterstock.com

Oceanside, California

Total households in 2018: 61,600

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 40.16%

AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Seattle, Washington

Total households in 2018: 331,836

Upper-class households in 2013: 33.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 46.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 39.40%

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Charleston, South Carolina

Total households in 2018: 55,889

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 33.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 37.86%

Skyhobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Concord, California

Total households in 2018: 46,455

Upper-class households in 2013: 32%

Upper-class households in 2018: 43.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 36.56%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston, Massachusetts

Total households in 2018: 269,522

Upper-class households in 2013: 27.8%

Upper-class households in 2018: 37.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 36.33%

CC BY-SA 3.0 Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Thornton, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 45,676

Upper-class households in 2013: 27.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 37.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 35.90%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total households in 2018: 46,835

Upper-class households in 2013: 38.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 51.3%

5-year change in upper-class households: 34.29%

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all 287 United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey, in order to find the 15 cities where the upper class has taken over. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city's households in 2019 would be considered upper class (earning above $100,000). The 105 cities that had a percentage of upper class households greater than or equal to the national average were moved on to the next round of analysis. Those 90 cities were then ranked on 5-year change in percentage of upper class households (2014 - 2019). The 15 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor and all data was collected from the 2014 and 2019 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $100,000-$149,999, $150,000-$199,999, and $200,000+. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 24, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities