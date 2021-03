The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 50 Cities

SEASTOCK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning & Progress study. Perhaps it’s because there is considerable income disparity across the country’s most popular cities.

A recent Bloomberg analysis looked at income distribution across U.S. cities, and it painted an interesting picture regarding strong, albeit uneven, economic growth. With the middle class shrinking, this might mean a shift for the lower- and upper-income tiers. This could be the case for certain cities’ growth, especially ones fueled by industries on the rise, based on current economic trends. And it seems as if the upper class might be congregating in certain areas of the country.

To determine which cities the upper class has targeted across the nation, GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with more than 40,000 households. This study then analyzed the 50 cities with the most upper-class residents, with “upper class” defined as those earning above $100,000. GOBankingRates looked at factors such as total households per city, the 2013 and 2018 percentage of households considered upper class and the five-year change in upper-class households. These cities were ranked based on the five-year change, with the highest percentage being No. 1.

Some of America’s richest cities are in California, so it probably isn’t a surprise that nearly half of the locales on this study’s list come from the Golden State. Well-known cities in Texas and Massachusetts also get a nod, with a few Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain locales scattered throughout this list. Check out which cities across America have the most upper-class residents.

Last updated: March 12, 2021

Apartments on Street.

Chandler, Arizona

Total households in 2018: 88,987

Upper-class households in 2013: 32.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 39.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.12%

A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Total households in 2018: 111,221

Upper-class households in 2013: 35.6%

Upper-class households in 2018: 43.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.19%

Sunset lights up the sky behind the Carquinez bridge in the Bay area of California.

Vallejo, California

Total households in 2018: 41,991

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 29.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.22%

Houses on the waterfront in Oxnard, California, USA on a sunny day.

Oxnard, California

Total households in 2018: 51,460

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 30.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.49%

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

Santa Clarita, California

Total households in 2018: 67,583

Upper-class households in 2013: 38.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 47.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.60%

Mission Beach Sunset and View of Downtown, San Diego California, USA.

San Diego

Total households in 2018: 503,463

Upper-class households in 2013: 30.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 37.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 22.95%

Panorama park side brand new row of three story single family houses in Richardson, North Dallas.

Richardson, Texas

Total households in 2018: 42,723

Upper-class households in 2013: 32.6%

Upper-class households in 2018: 40.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.01%

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 12, 2018: Aerial view on the Santa Monica amusement park with roller coaster and ferris wheel near Venice beach in Los Angeles, California.

Santa Monica, California

Total households in 2018: 45,487

Upper-class households in 2013: 38.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 46.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.10%

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont, California

Total households in 2018: 74,445

Upper-class households in 2013: 50.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 62.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.18%

Sun rising illuminates the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin.

Washington, D.C.

Total households in 2018: 281,322

Upper-class households in 2013: 34.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 42.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.48%

Overland Park Kansas Lake.

Overland Park, Kansas

Total households in 2018: 76,988

Upper-class households in 2013: 33.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 40.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.56%

October 29, 2018 Sunnyvale / CA / USA - Urban landscape with newly developed residential buildings in downtown Sunnyvale, south San Francisco bay area, California;.

Sunnyvale, California

Total households in 2018: 55,938

Upper-class households in 2013: 50.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 61.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.60%

Sunset over man-made lake in Elk Grove California.

Elk Grove, California

Total households in 2018: 52,025

Upper-class households in 2013: 36.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 44.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.76%

An aerial shot of a neighborhood.

Torrance, California

Total households in 2018: 54,360

Upper-class households in 2013: 36.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 44.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.76%

Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.

New York

Total households in 2018: 3,154,103

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.81%

May 11, 2018 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Sunset view of the street and surrounding buildings near Levi's Stadium in south San Francisco bay area - Image.

Santa Clara, California

Total households in 2018: 44,079

Upper-class households in 2013: 46.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 57.0%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.91%

Ann Arbor Michigan is a nice small town to retire in

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Total households in 2018: 47,791

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.7%

Upper-class households in 2018: 33.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 23.97%

Fontana - California

Fontana, California

Total households in 2018: 53,510

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 24.30%

Glendale, CA / USA: October 9 2011: Fountain and stores at Americana at Brand Mall in Glendale, CA - Image.

Glendale, California

Total households in 2018: 73,871

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 24.31%

Peoria Arizona best weather

Peoria, Arizona

Total households in 2018: 58,201

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 32.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 24.43%

Joliet is a city in Kendall and Will counties in the U.

Joliet, Illinois

Total households in 2018: 47,360

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 29.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 25.10%

Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fourteenth largest city in the state of California.

Chula Vista, California

Total households in 2018: 78,940

Upper-class households in 2013: 28.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 36.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 25.26%

Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester, Minnesota

Total households in 2018: 45,945

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 33.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 25.38%

The beautiful skyline in Orange County, Southern California during a summer sunset.

Costa Mesa, California

Total households in 2018: 41,019

Upper-class households in 2013: 31.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 39.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 25.72%

Carlsbad California aerial view

Carlsbad, California

Total households in 2018: 43,293

Upper-class households in 2013: 43.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 54.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 26.05%

Waikiki, Oahu - August 10th 201 7, People lying on the beach sunbathing under parasol and palm trees at Waikiki shore.

Honolulu

Total households in 2018: 128,814

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 32.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 26.15%

Suburban homes sprawled across the hills of Concord in the Bay Area, California.

Concord, California

Total households in 2018: 46,475

Upper-class households in 2013: 31.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 39.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 26.43%

Bellevue Washington aerial view

Bellevue, Washington

Total households in 2018: 57,054

Upper-class households in 2013: 44.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 56.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 26.50%

Residential buildings on telecommunication hill, San Jose, California.

San Jose, California

Total households in 2018: 321,835

Upper-class households in 2013: 40.8%

Upper-class households in 2018: 51.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 27.21%

Anaheim, Calif.

Anaheim, California

Total households in 2018: 100,615

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.7%

Upper-class households in 2018: 32.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 27.63%

Wine grapes in Sonoma County, California.

Santa Rosa, California

Total households in 2018: 66,629

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 32.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 28.63%

visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, North Carolina

Total households in 2018: 180,046

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 29.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 28.70%

Berkeley - California, California, San Francisco - California, USA, UC Berkeley.

Berkeley, California

Total households in 2018: 44,978

Upper-class households in 2013: 33.6%

Upper-class households in 2018: 43.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 30.65%

Beautiful view of downtown San Francisco with famous California Street illuminated in first golden morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California, USA.

San Francisco

Total households in 2018: 359,673

Upper-class households in 2013: 39.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 51.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 31.22%

Westminster, MAY 5: Building with snow mountain as background on MAY 5, 2017 at Westminster, Colorado.

Westminster, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 43,828

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 31.56%

Oceanside California best weather

Oceanside, California

Total households in 2018: 61,656

Upper-class households in 2013: 24.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 31.95%

Quincy is the largest city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, United States.

Quincy, Massachusetts

Total households in 2018: 40,583

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 32.70%

South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

Boston

Total households in 2018: 266,724

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.5%

Upper-class households in 2018: 35.4%

5-year change in upper-class households: 33.58%

Thornton, Colorado

Thornton, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 44,745

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 34.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 33.59%

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and is a part of the Boston metropolitan area.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total households in 2018: 46,184

Upper-class households in 2013: 36.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 48.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 33.61%

A view of Mount Rainier from Kent, Washington.

Kent, Washington

Total households in 2018: 42,815

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.1%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 36.80%

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

Charleston, South Carolina

Total households in 2018: 55,013

Upper-class households in 2013: 22.8%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.3%

5-year change in upper-class households: 37.28%

Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Seattle

Total households in 2018: 323,446

Upper-class households in 2013: 31.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 43.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 37.30%

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

Austin, Texas

Total households in 2018: 370,043

Upper-class households in 2013: 23.9%

Upper-class households in 2018: 33.0%

5-year change in upper-class households: 38.08%

Midland Texas downtown skyscrapers cityscape architecture.

Midland, Texas

Total households in 2018: 46,552

Upper-class households in 2013: 28.0%

Upper-class households in 2018: 38.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 38.21%

Wildlife elk resting in suburban Colorado at Arvada Volunteer Fire Fighters Park in Arvada Colorado.

Arvada, Colorado

Total households in 2018: 47,032

Upper-class households in 2013: 28.4%

Upper-class households in 2018: 39.4%

5-year change in upper-class households: 38.73%

Rich neighborhood Solterra in Denver with the Rocky Mountains on the background.

Denver

Total households in 2018: 294,358

Upper-class households in 2013: 22.3%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.0%

5-year change in upper-class households: 39.01%

Portland, DeepMeta.

Portland, Oregon

Total households in 2018: 264,428

Upper-class households in 2013: 22.6%

Upper-class households in 2018: 31.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 39.38%

Street in the residential area of Oakland on a sunny autumn day, San Francisco bay area, California.

Oakland, California

Total households in 2018: 161,483

Upper-class households in 2013: 25.2%

Upper-class households in 2018: 35.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 39.68%

Sunset view of residential and industrial areas in East San Francisco Bay Area; green hills visible in the foreground; Hayward, California.

Hayward, California

Total households in 2018: 47,768

Upper-class households in 2013: 26.8%

Upper-class households in 2018: 38.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 42.54%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all 285 United States cities with more than 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey, in order to find the 50 cities where the upper class has taken over. GOBankingRates then found what percentage of each city’s households in 2018 would be considered upper class (earning above $100,000). The 89 cities that came in above the national average were moved on to the next round of analysis. Those 89 cities were ranked on the five-year change in upper-class households (2013 to 2018). The 50 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor, and all data was collected from the 2013 and 2018 American Community Surveys as conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data was found on the five-year change in households making $100,000-$149,999, $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000-plus. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 10, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 50 Cities