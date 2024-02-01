Upper Cleveland County adds new boat launches

Cleveland County has two new river access points. The boat launches - one on Delight Road and the other on NC Highway 10 - were created through a partnership between the NC Wildlife Commission and Cleveland County Water

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is finishing up the final touches on the boat launches, with one located on N.C. 10 and the other on Delight Road, giving river enthusiasts access to the First Broad River and helping create a river trail.

Gary Gardner, chief engineer with the N.C. Wildlife Commission, said the two locations are not quite finished with some additional paving planned before they are open to the public

“We were just finishing up the first of the year,” Gardner said. “Unfortunately with the heavy rains last weekend, they sustained a little bit of washing damage that has to be repaired.”

Gardner said the boat launches came about due to a request from Brad Cornwell and the Cleveland County Water Board.

“They’re small kayak and canoe launches with a set of steps,” Gardner said.

Parking lots with about 15 regular spaces and two ADA are available at each, and the steps have guide rails to help lower kayak and canoes down to the water. There are also kiosks at each site with information.

Gardner said after Cleveland County Water, which is in the process of creating the Stagecoach Greenway near Lawndale, reached out to the Wildlife Commission, they evaluated the sites and helped secure funding.

Gardner said the Stagecoach Greenway will also have boat access points along the course of the trail, and the new boat launches will fill in some of the gaps in between.

He said the Wildlife Commission was able to take on the project due to the fishing component and said it will provide recreation for boating as well as opportunities for fishing.

The demand for river trails with various access points is growing in popularity.

“It's a huge demand across the state for those kinds of access,” Gardner said.

He said kayaking is becoming increasingly popular.

In addition to the new sites in the upper end of the county, he said they recently received appropriations for a kayak and canoe launch in Shelby at the First Broad River Trail off of Grover Street, which is part of the Carolina Thread Trail.

He said there is an existing site there, and the Wildlife Commission will be adding a set of steps and improving parking.

Funds for the Delight Road and N.C. 10 projects came from various sources, including a federal grant that was matched with funds collected through fishing licenses.

Cornwell said a Carolina Thread Trail grant helped purchase the land for the boat launch on N.C. 10.

Gardner said they budgeted $180,000 for the creation of the two sites and hope to come in a little under that amount.

Once completed, they will be handed off to Cleveland County Water to be maintained.

Gardner said he hopes they will be open by mid-February.

Cornwell said he appreciates the partnership with the Wildlife Commission and their work to make the boat launches a reality.

“They built them, and we’ll take over the maintenance of them,” he said. “We’re super happy with the partnership.”

He said the maintenance will primarily involve cutting grass and picking up trash.

