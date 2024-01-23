Upper Deerfield man slain after argument over cleaning a dog crate

UPPER DEERFIELD - A dispute over cleaning a dog's crate led to a man's murder here, a court record says.

Jah'lyll Lawrence, 18, allegedly shot Joe Williams, 51, during the early morning hours of Jan. 20 at their home on Quail Ridge Road, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

According to witnesses, Lawrence fired several shots at Williams after an argument.

The shooting occurred about three minutes after an unnamed person allegedly tried to strangle Lawrence in an upstairs hallway, according to a probable cause statement.

A witness said the assailant had both hands around Lawrence's neck, and had lifted the teenager's feet off the floor and pushed his back against a wall.

The assailant's name was redacted from the statement, which does not make clear the relationship between Lawrence and Williams.

Police arrived to find Williams with a gunshot wound to the chest, and Lawrence upstairs with a gun.

"Troopers entered the residence, provided life-saving efforts to the victim, arrested the suspect, and secured a revolver," the statement says.

It says Williams was pronounced dead at an area hospital around 8:30 a.m.

According to the statement, a police officer's body-worn camera recorded Lawrence as he spoke with his month.

"I'm hurt as well. I'm hurt that I had to do that," he said in the recording.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Lawrence was being held in custody, pending a detention hearing, the prosecutor's office said.

He is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. Lawrence has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station at at 856-451-0101.

