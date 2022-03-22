Upper East Side PTA treasurer busted for embezzling $185,000 for luxury lifestyle

An Upper East Side PTA treasurer with a checkered past funded lavish trips to St. Lucia and Bermuda and a luxe lifestyle with $185,000 he embezzled from the children’s school fund, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Tuesday.

Marc Haynes, 34, also violated the terms of his probation from a 2016 embezzlement case by using $23,838 of the PTA money to pay off the restitution he owed for stealing more than $50,000 from his former employer, Assouline Publishing, prosecutors say.

Haynes — whose child attends the East Side Elementary School, PS 267 at 213 E. 63rd St. — charged anywhere from $2,289 up to $32,000 for upscale hotels in St. Lucia and Bermuda, and bought goods from Fendi, Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn with money earmarked for field trips and enrichment programs, according to prosecutors.

“Marc Haynes is accused of using his own child’s elementary school PTA to bankroll luxury vacations, shopping sprees and even to pay court-ordered restitution from a prior conviction for stealing from his former employer,” Bragg said.

The scheme unraveled for Haynes, who was also the PTA co-president, in October 2021 when a co-treasurer noticed an unexplained $9,081 charge against the parent association account that had no receipt, according to the DA. Haynes told the parent the money was a reimbursement for an urgent furniture purchase on another parent’s card. When that story didn’t hold up, and more parents started asking questions about the charge, Haynes quit his PTA posts.

The remaining co-treasurer then started digging into the books, finding more sketchy purchases and contacted authorities.

“I thank the diligent PTA members who uncovered these thefts and reported them to my office,” Bragg said. “As we see far too often, no organization, even one dedicated to the children of our city, is immune to insider theft and fraud.”

.