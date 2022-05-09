Upper Makefield mother now charged with murder after sons die from their wounds

Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and his brother, Nelson Tini, 9, were shot in their home Monday, May 2, 2022. Their mother, Trinh Nguyen has been charged.

An Upper Makefield woman who police said shot her two sons while they slept last week is now charged with first-degree murder, after the boys died from their wounds late last week.

On Monday, Trinh Thi-Tuyet Nguyen, 38, was arraigned on two charges of first-degree murder and attempted homicide, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime and drug possession.

Township police and county detectives said Nguyen shot her two sons, 13-year-old Jeffrey and 9-year-old Nelson Tini, in their home in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Road the morning of May 2. District Attorney Matt Weintraub told reporters later that day that the boys were not expected to survive their wounds, and that they were being kept on life support so their organs could be donated.

Nguyen had initially been charged with attempted homicide.

Council Rock School District, where the boys went to school, announced Saturday that Jeffrey and Nelson had died Friday. Jeffrey, who went by "JT," was in eighth grade at Newtown Middle School. Nelson was in third grade at Sol Feinstone Elementary School.

Nguyen also is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly trying to shoot her ex-husband's nephew, Gianni Melchiondo, who lived in the other portion of the duplex home. She handed him a box of pictures to give her ex-husband, then pulled the trigger on her revolver twice; the gun did not fire, according to authorities.

Melchiondo was able to get the gun away from her, and she fled the scene, police said. She was later found in the parking lot of a nearby church.

Authorities have not released a motive in the incident.

She was sent to Bucks County Prison without bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Upper Makefield mother charged with murder in son's shooting deaths