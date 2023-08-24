Upper Marlboro skeletal remains appear to be those of city man. Glen Burnie man arrested

Police say a Glen Burnie, Md., man has been charged with murder in connection with the June disappearance of a 59-year-old Hagerstown resident.

Boisey Neal, 57, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Shawn Eric Hall, who was reported missing to the Hagerstown Police Department on June 1, according to Hagerstown Police and the Prince George's County Police Department.

Prince George's County police said Hagerstown Police contacted them in early June for help in locating Hall. The Hagerstown Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicated Hall traveled to Upper Marlboro around the time of his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Prince George's County police detectives found skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, according to a news release from the department.

Based on evidence collected at the scene as well as findings from the Hagerstown Police investigation, the remains are believed to be those of Hall. An autopsy will determine his cause of death, the release said.

Neal was identified as a suspect and found and arrested Wednesday. The motive for the murder remains under investigation, according to the release.

Neal is being held in a corrections facility after a commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status, according to the release.

Further details were not available Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upper Marlboro skeletal remains appear to be of Hagerstown missing man