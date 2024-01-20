Upper Peninsula's iconic Stormy Kromer hat has rich history
Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
If you were at a trivia night in metro Detroit, and were asked to rattle off some Michigan-specific brands, you might say Better Made or Faygo, maybe Vernors or Little Caesars.
You can add the iconic Stormy Kromer hat to this list, thanks to a savvy business move in 2001 by Bob Jacquart of Jacquart Fabric Products, based in Ironwood, Michigan.
The hat itself has a colorful backstory, born out of the old English proverb “necessity is the mother of invention.”
In the early 1900s, George “Stormy” Kromer of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, was a semiprofessional baseball player and railroad engineer.
Kromer would lean out the window of a moving locomotive to inspect parts of the train, or glance down the track, and as a result, kept losing his favorite baseball hats.
When he told his wife, Ida, she invented bands to sew into his baseball hats that would pull down to keep his ears warm, and tied in the front to keep the hat snug on his head.
In 1903, the Stormy Kromer company was born. The hat became popular in the Midwest for skiers, hunters and anyone who enjoyed the frosty outdoors. In 1965, Stormy Kromer sold the company to Richard Grossman, a Milwaukee businessman.
Fast forward to 2001: Mark Fitting, owner of the outdoor outfitters store Hobby Wheel, in Ironwood, was trying to place an order for the coveted Stormy Kromer woolen hats, only to find out that the Kromer Cap Company, now based in Milwaukee, was not interested in making the winter version of the beloved Stormy Kromer.
Fitting called fellow Ironwood businessman Bob Jacquart, figuring that his textile business could take on production of the Stormy Kromer.
Jacquart bought the brand, and thus began the rejuvenated history of the Stormy Kromer. Fast forward to 2024 and third-generation Gina Jacquart Thorsen, daughter of Bob Jacquart, is now the current CEO of the company, helping to maintain the integrity of the family business and the American-made brand of hat and clothing.
“The best part about this company is the people,” Thorsen said — the hat's loyal fan base, of course, and the 70 hardworking employees who are dedicated to carrying on a tradition, sewing and selling 125,000 hats in 2023.
The workers are so dedicated, Thorsen said, "We had this lady, now retired, but she was at the end of the line tying the tie and doing the final inspection ... she was somewhere out of town, and someone was walking down the street and had their Stormy Kromer on and their tie wasn't tied right. She stopped them in the street and was like, 'Hey, I am the hat tie-er in the factory, and I need to retie your hat tie.' "
It's this type of commitment that Thorsen relies on for the future of her family's business.
