Upper Red Lake vehicle restriction to remain at least through the weekend

Jan. 5—Following several ice rescue incidents on Upper Red Lake in the past month due to unseasonably warm weather, restrictions have been put in place for the safety of anglers and rescue personnel.

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, a

motor vehicle prohibition

was issued at the end of December and will continue at least throughout the weekend when officials reassess the ice conditions on Monday, Jan. 8.

The vehicle restriction follows a series of recent rescues on Upper Red Lake, including a Dec. 29 incident where

122 anglers were rescued

after they became stranded on an ice floe that detached from the main shoreline.

Just a day before that,

two fishermen were rescued

after falling through the ice while on an ATV about 1.5 miles north of the lake's southern shore. On Dec. 17,

35 anglers were rescued

from the lake when a large section of ice separated from shore, and a

small plane also broke through the ice

after attempting to land on the lake on Dec. 19.

Following these issues, Riggs issued the vehicle restriction on Dec. 30 in the hopes of preventing more incidents.

"

Under Sec. 86B.106

, officials have the authority to shut down motor vehicle traffic on a lake. Violating that statue is a misdemeanor and could result in a $300 fine and up to 90 days in jail — but I assure you, none of that will occur," Riggs said. "We are hoping that we don't have to write a single citation for this and that the public follows the rules and we get voluntary compliance."

Since Upper Red Lake is a large geographical area, Riggs doesn't want to put the rescue personnel in danger sending them off on four-wheelers to give citations. He said the fines are more geared towards those who decide to ignore the rules and end up in an unsafe situation.

"If you decide to ignore our rules and go out and find yourself in trouble and we have to come out and rescue you, or you dump your ATV into the lake, that's when they'll be looking at seriously citing someone and having to take action," Riggs said, noting in a Jan. 3 release that his goal is to not issue a single ticket.

Currently, only resort operators and guide services have been granted permission to drive on the ice. Riggs hopes this will prevent anglers from driving beyond the area that has been evaluated by the resorts, where many of the ice rescues have occurred.

"For every call we receive of someone falling through the ice, I'm sure there are at least five that are handled locally that we don't know about," Riggs said in the release. "Many resort operators are their customers' first responders so that is why I'm allowing them to serve their customers."

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Riggs and Beltrami County deputies met with local resort operators, Kelliher Fire and Rescue, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Red Lake Nation conservation officers to discuss ice safety concerns on Upper Red Lake.

"During the meeting safety concerns were brought up with people being irresponsible and making social media videos at the very edge of the ice, mere feet from falling in," Riggs said. "The concern was also shared of people crossing temporary bridges to get across cracks and then the gap widens to the point of needing airboats and other vessels to evacuate people."

According to Riggs, closing the lake to vehicles was not an easy decision and many consultations took place before issuing the order. But with the frequency and amount of anglers needing to be rescued already this season, it left them no choice.

"The tipping point for me was a balance of the frequency of rescue calls, the lack of snow and the fact that the main body of the lake is still not frozen over yet," he said. "If we are constantly having to answer calls in one location, that's taking away our services that may have to be utilized in other places — and not that these aren't bonafide emergencies — we just don't want it to come to us trying to divide our services."

Resort operators, who routinely check ice conditions, reported that there are still significant ice cracks that have resulted in several ice floes that continue to move in the water. A large and significant crack runs along the south shore all the way to the border of the Red Lake Nation along with several "football field" size openings, Riggs described in the Jan. 3 release.

While some parts of the lake have nearly a foot of ice, it is inconsistent due to the lake not being fully frozen and the continued ice movement.

In past years, there would simply be enough snow for resorts to maintain "ice roads" on the lake that limited people from going too far or into dangerous areas. However, with the lack of snow this year, it gives anglers accessibility to anywhere on the lake, the release detailed.

"This is a year where we have very little snow. Typically, resorts will plow their ice roads to prevent anglers from going to dangerous locations," Riggs said. "Because there aren't any snow roads, people are leaving the resorts and traveling across multiple cracks and unsafe ice to get to another area."

As a collaborative effort to ensure public safety and with the recognition that ice fishing and winter tourism are staples of the local economy, the group of resort operators and officials will reassess the lake on Monday.

"We don't want to open ourselves up to having to close it down again, but rather get to a point where it is beneficial for the rest of the season," Riggs said in the release.

As the conditions are routinely evaluated, officials will determine when the order should be rescinded and to what extent.

"If you're still going to go out on any area lake, our biggest concern is that you're safe," Riggs left off. "Use common sense, bring equipment, redundancies and a whistle or something so you can signal for help if you need it. Bring ice picks and check the ice underneath you frequently and do so in a manner where you're not impaired because that's when poor judgment occurs."