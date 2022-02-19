Upper Saddle River sees increase in vehicle thefts. Lock your car, says police

UPPER SADDLE RIVER — Key fobs left in unlocked cars are blamed for a "dramatic increase" in vehicle burglaries and thefts in the past year, Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.

"From Jan. 1, 2021, to the present, the Upper Saddle River Police Department has investigated 24 car burglaries and 19 car thefts," Rotella said Friday. "Five of the car thefts have occurred since Jan. 1."

Rotella said all of the stolen vehicles had key fobs left inside and the burglarized cars had been left unlocked.

"Residents are urged to make sure they remove key fobs, personal items, and ensure their vehicles are locked when left parked outside their homes," Rotella said. "These crimes will not happen if residents locked their car doors."

Rotella said the pattern of theft during late evening and early morning hours has changed, and that "we are now seeing these crimes being committed more frequently in broad daylight."

"Even more disturbing, there have been reports in other areas of the state of car thieves entering a victim’s home through the garage while they are home," Rotella said. "Once inside the home the thieves will look for vehicle keys and other valuables."

Residents witnessing a possible break-in or car theft should Immediately call 911 or the Upper Saddle River Police Department directly, at 201-327-2700, to report the incident, Rotella said.

Rotella cautioned residents not to confront the suspects, but be able to provide the dispatcher with the address or location of the incident, description of the suspect, license plate number, and direction of travel.

