Upper Saint Clair High School student raises money for food bank by hosting hockey tournament

A senior at Upper Saint Clair High School carried on a noteworthy holiday tradition this weekend that helps feed hungry people.

The “Hockey Fights Hunger” tournament raises money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

It was held at the RMU Sports Complex and hosted 30 teams. Teams competed in three-on-three games.

Founder, Isaac Bernstein, says they recruited four more teams this year compared to last year.

Bernstein’s team won the championship game.

“It is not rigged, I swear!” said Bernstein, “But we did win. It was a battle. 3-2 in the championship which is awesome.”

Registration for the event raised more than $9,000 for the food bank.

Bernstein is also the founder of Plates For Pitt, an organization he hopes will reduce food insecurities in the area.

Click here to learn more about Plates for Pitt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 teens shot overnight in Mercer County have potentially life-threatening injuries, police say 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023 75-year-old man hit, killed by car in North Braddock identified VIDEO: Woman injured after jumping from roof of burning home in Washington County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts