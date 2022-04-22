Upper Saint Clair police warning parents about emojis that symbolize drugs

It is scary to think something as simple as an emoji can be putting kids in danger. That is why police are now warning parents about what they should pay attention to.

Upper Saint Clair Police Department just put out this warning to parents about an emoji drug decoder.

The drug enforcement administration shared this chart with them showing how certain emojis are being used for drug transactions.

“Something that’s innocent can be so dangerous detrimental its very concerning as a parent,” said a parent Noona Vehovic.

Some of the emojis that are commonly used are code for fake prescription drugs like Xanax or Adderall or addictive drugs like Meth, Heroin and Cocaine.

Police said other emojis are being used by some dealers to advertise drugs along with the potency and amount.

“That’s scary because often times kids are left with phones and own devices and no one knows what’s going on,” said Courtney Dimoff.

Police said parents should become familiar with this chart so they can recognize if their child is involved with selling or buying drugs.

