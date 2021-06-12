Upper Skagit member convicted of three felonies

Jun. 12—SEATTLE — A member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe was convicted of three felonies Friday related to a February 2019 shooting on the Tulalip reservation.

Joseph Sam, 44, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a four-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according a news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

According to court records and testimony at trial, Sam conspired with two others to rob a man of an ounce of heroin.

The co-conspirators' plan was for one of them to pose as a buyer of the heroin and for Sam to then show up and rob the man.

With his face covered, Sam arrived at a residence where the two co-conspirators were waiting with the victim. When the victim fought back, Sam shot him in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Following the Feb. 6, 2019 robbery and shooting, law enforcement was able to piece together the gunman's identity by reviewing social media posts and obtaining warrants for Facebook accounts and other electronic information.

Sam was arrested on May 15, 2019, and has been in custody since.

Conspiracy to commit robbery is punishable by up to five years in prison. Robbery is punishable by up to 15 years. Assault resulting in serious bodily injury is punishable by up to 10 years.