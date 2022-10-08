Upper Southampton bar shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Upper Southampton police are investigating a triple shooting at a bar that has left two dead and one injured.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday outside the Steam Pub bar and grill in the 600 block of Second Street Pike, according to Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer, the lead investigator. Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Crime scene tape

Schirmer was unable to comment on whether police have a suspect in custody citing the ongoing investigation.

This news organization was unsuccessful in immediately reaching Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub for comment Saturday morning, but Schirmer said the DA will be releasing a statement with more details later.

This is a developing story check back for more information

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Steam Pub triple shooting in Upper Southampton leaves two dead