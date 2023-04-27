'Upper tier' drug dealer arrested in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A man arrested after accusations of having about 9 pounds of cocaine, along with other drugs and several firearms, was described as an “upper tier distributor” dealer in the area, according to investigators.

Conquistador Herbert Ray, 46, told officials he pays $25,000 per kilogram of cocaine and has one source of supply in West Palm Beach and one in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Ray, of the 300 block of North 24th Street in Fort Pierce, was arrested April 21 on five felony drug charges and a possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon charge after St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched his home.

It's one of the largest drug arrests in the last decade, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“As far as his dealings, it appears based off what we recovered from the residence, that there may be a combination of larger scale deals, and also lower level deals being done,” sheriff’s Sgt. Lasolomon Archie said Wednesday.

Archie described Ray as an “upper tier distributor level dealer” in the area, though he could not discuss some aspects of the case.

Along with about 9 pounds of cocaine, investigators reported turning up more than 5 ounces of MDMA, less than half an ounce of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, 3.5 ounces of MDPV or Molly and nearly a half pound of marijuana.

Nine firearms, including an AK-47, an AR-15 and three 9mm handguns, were recovered.

Ray said he put the weapons in his room to keep them away from his teen son “once he discovered his son was taking pictures of the guns and posting them to social media,” records state.

Further, detectives seized more than $245,000 in cash, a tool box with gold and silver coins and a 2020 Dodge Charger.

It’s not Ray’s first alleged drug involvement.

Ray and another man were sentenced in federal court related to a 2000 drug case. A court motion for a downward departure for sentencing guidelines states Ray was helping Fort Pierce police and state prosecutors in a murder investigation.

After being released, St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials arrested Ray in 2005 after investigators reported finding almost a half pound of cocaine and other drugs in his home.

Archie said Ray is not in any databases as having gang relations.

Investigators reported it appeared the drugs were being distributed in St. Lucie County but it wasn’t clear whether they were being distributed outside the area.

Archie recalled a 2014 case in which two men were arrested in connection to a deal for more than six pounds of cocaine.

An attorney for Ray was not listed Wednesday on the St. Lucie County Clerk’s website.

Ray was released April 22 from the St. Lucie County jail on $153,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

