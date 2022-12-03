Upper West Side Man slashed in unprovoked attack on Manhattan train

An Upper West Side man was slashed in the face after a stranger approached him on a Manhattan train and asked him if he was “good” the Daily News has learned.

Fernanda Atkins was sitting on an uptown No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd St. station around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when his attacker came into the train car, police and the victim said.

He ambled through the car before dropping his question on Atkins, who had never seen the suspect before.

“You good?” the stranger asked, according to police. “You straight?”

“He was walking through the train and asked me if I was straight — I said ‘Yes,’” Atkins told the Daily News from his Upper West Side home Saturday. “Then he started moving around, to the train stop, to another car, before he came and slashed me.”

Police said the man exited the train at the 72nd St. stop and then jumped back in.

He then pulled out a razor and raked it across the unsuspecting Atkins’ face, leaving a gnarly gash across the bridge of the victim’s nose.

The man took off, leaving the injured Atkins on the train.

“Somebody helped call the police,” the wounded electrical engineer recalled. “It was weird, unexpected.”

Medics took Atkins to Mount Sinai Morningside where the deep gash was stitched up and he was released.

The single dad and Essex County College grad had lived in both New Jersey and New York over the years, but only moved to the Upper West Side four months ago. He was riding the train from Penn Station when he was attacked.

“I’m not scared to take the subway again, but next time, I’ll be prepared — looking around me and stuff like that,” he said. “I’ll make sure nobody jumps on me.”

Atkins’ attack comes as the NYPD continues to fight an 18% jump in assaults in the city’s subway system.

By the end of November, cops were investigating 497 assaults in the city’s transit system — 78 more than the 418 assaults reported last year. Cops are also dealing with a 21% jump in robberies, from 459 last year to 556.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the attacker, who was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jacket and multi-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.