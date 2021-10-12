Upper Yoder Township man gets decade-plus in prison for setting fire that killed his wife

Oct. 12—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Yoder Township man was sentenced to up to 22 years in prison in Cambria County court Monday for setting a 2020 fire that claimed the life of his wife.

Gregory Z. Clem, 64, was sentenced by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III to 11 to 22 years in prison on a count of murder of the third degree and three to 20 years for causing or risking a catastrophe. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Krumenacker said that when sentencing Clem, he took into consideration the "tragic circumstances" of Clem's past; the terms of the plea agreement, which Clem entered on Sept. 28; and the testimony from Clem's daughter, Katelyn Kordell, at the plea hearing.

At the hearing, Kordell told the court that she and her sister did not agree with the sentence, although they understood it, and added that they did not want to lose another parent.

At the time of the plea hearing, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer explained that the recommended sentence came from looking at the risk to society and to first responders on the day of the incident.

Art McQuillan, Clem's attorney, noted that, after he spoke with Clem's daughters before court, they still felt the same way about the sentence.

"Your daughters love you very much," Krumenacker told Clem, adding that Kordell's testimony was part of his decision. "...I'm not even sure you understand the break you're getting. This is anything close to indescribable."

It was alleged that Clem set fire to the home that he shared with his wife, Sheila A. Clem, 59, along Menoher Boulevard on Aug. 24, 2020.

Sheila Clem was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she died the following month.

At the time of the incident, investigators said that Gregory Clem admitted to setting a table on fire inside the home.

According to a criminal complaint, a fire broke out at 10:18 p.m., trapping Sheila Clem inside. She called 911, saying her husband had set the fire.

The complaint said that firefighters found Sheila Clem against the wall inside the home, "gasping for air, suffering from severe burns all over her body."

She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, then airlifted to a burn unit in Pittsburgh and placed on a ventilator with second- and third-degree burns covering 85% of her body, the complaint said.

She died on Sept. 5, 2020. The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be due to thermal and inhalation injuries. The death was ruled a homicide.