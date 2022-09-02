Upping the offer: City of Gadsden increases pay, hiring bonus for dispatchers

The City of Gadsden is taking action to shore up its staff of communication specialists — dispatchers — by increasing pay and offering a $5,000 signing bonus through Sept. 30.

Applications are being accepted for certified communication specialists. It's a full-time job with benefits, with starting pay of $16.85 per hour, according to the City of Gadsden website. Beginning Sept. 1 hires will receive a $5,000 signing bonus with the signing of a 12-month agreement. If they do not complete the 12-month agreement, the bonus would be paid back to the city.

There are eight positions to fill, and the hope is that people already trained — having completed the Public Safety Telecommunicator I/II course from the Alabama Fire College, being certified in CPR, and being certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch — will apply.

Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts; a drug screen, physical, and credit/background check are required.

Weeks ago, Police Chief Lamar Jaggears talked about the critical needs in dispatch. The department was paying $14 an hour starting pay at that point.

Although approved for 16 dispatchers to cover 24/7 shifts, he expected to have half that staff — only eight to carry the workload — after a couple of employees worked out their notices.

"We work a lot of overtime," Jaggears said. "It's just a bad situation. When you are working people the way we work them, you better pay them. If you don't, they don't stay. The stress of the job drives employees away when there are other employers trying to hire."

Dispatchers provide the communication lifeline for people who need first responders and those who are responding to emergency calls. Their role in emergency response, Gadsden's chiefs say, is essential is public and employee safety.

The city's personnel department gave the following description of a dispatcher's duties:

"Operates two-way radio system in the receipt and transmission of police, fire, and ambulance calls; dispatches equipment as necessary; does related work as required. May also serve as a switchboard operator and complaint taker.

"Positions in this classification involve routine dispatching work by telephone or radio. Calls are received for police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency equipment whereupon a dispatcher contacts by radio or telephone the unit or units to the dispatched, giving the type and location of the emergency and other pertinent information. The dispatcher also records all information concerning calls and complaints. Supervision is received from the Communications Supervisor.

Those interested may apply between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, in Room 201 (Personnel Department) at Gadsden City Hall, 90 Broad St.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Now hiring: City of Gadsden boosts pay, offers bonus, dispatchers