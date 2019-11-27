Uprising Averted: Iran Completely Shut Down the Internet Within Its Own Borders.

It is said that in politics, as in warfare, the adversary always gets a vote. Today, there is perhaps no clearer example of this truism than the struggle taking place over Iran’s connection to the World-Wide Web. For, even as the Internet has emerged as a crucial medium for expression, politics and coordination among Iran’s assorted opposition factions, it has also become a domain that Iran’s clerical regime has tried to dominate – with considerable success.

Just how much became apparent in mid-November, when a new cycle of unrest precipitated by the Iranian government's decision to significantly hike domestic prices for gasoline rocked the Islamic Republic. Predictably, those “petroleum protests” quickly became a broader outpouring of discontent directed at the Islamic Republic and its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Yet the uprising was quickly defused by the Iranian regime’s adroit response, which included a rapid, comprehensive shutdown of Internet access throughout the country. Early on November 17th, the Iranian regime blocked virtually all Web traffic within its national borders and kept it off for nearly a week, until regime security forces had succeeded in sufficiently gaining control of the situation.

The online capabilities exhibited by the Iranian regime in recent days aren’t, in fact, new. They represent the culmination of a decade of painstaking official investments in suppression technologies and Internet control mechanisms.

That focus dates back to the summer of 2009, when the fraudulent reelection of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to the Iranian presidency galvanized the largest outpouring of opposition to the Iranian regime in its then three-decade-old history. In the months that followed, Iran's various opposition elements relied extensively on the Internet and social networking tools to organize their efforts, communicate their messages to the outside world, and rally public opinion to their side. In turn, the Iranian regime utilized information technologies extensively in its eventual suppression of the protests. Simply put, the Iranian regime followed the “Green Movement” online, and throttled it there.

