After uproar between Republicans and progressive Dems, Israel's president acknowledges criticism

WASHINGTON — Israeli President Isaac Herzog pushed back against criticism of Israel from some progressive Democrats, after the lawmakers vowed to protest his address to Congress and sparked a firestorm in recent days.

"I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House," Herzog said during his speech on Wednesday. "I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it."

Republicans − and fellow Democrats − have targeted some members of Congress' left flank over their criticism of Israel's human rights record. Several progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced they would boycott Herzog's address over Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. listen as Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress on July 19, 2023. Herzog is only the second Israeli President to address a Joint Meeting of Congress. His father, Chaim Herzog, addressed Congress when he was President of Israel in 1987.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said last week that "there is no way in hell" she would attend Herzog's address in Congress. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., announced they would join the boycott in a joint statement Wednesday morning, in which they declared that "Israel is an apartheid state."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also did not attend Herzog's address. Sanders said in a statement to USA TODAY on Wednesday that "it is no great secret that I strongly oppose the policies of Israel’s right wing, anti-Palestinian government."

"We provide them with $3.8 billion in aid," Sanders said. "We have a right to demand they respect human rights."

But Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., drew the most criticism ahead of Herzog's visit after after she called Israel "a racist state" during an appearance at an event on Saturday.

Jayapal attempted to walk back the comment a day later, but she faced condemnation from both Republicans and many Democrats. Democratic leadership released a joint statement that said "Israel is not a racist state," and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called on Democrats to remove Jayapal from her role as chair of the Progressive Caucus.

Jayapal's remark led House Republicans to bring a resolution to the House floor on Tuesday that declared Israel is "not a racist and apartheid state" and condemned antisemitism. The vote also forced some progressive Democrats to choose between contradicting their past criticism of Israel's human rights record or being perceived as refusing to condemn antisemitism.

The resolution passed 412-9, with one lawmaker voting "present." Jayapal supported the resolution, but nine other members of the Progressive Caucus voted against it.

In his speech, Herzog condemned those who question Israel's right to exist.

"Questioning the Jewish people's right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy. It is antisemitism," Herzog said. "Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere in the world is antisemitism."

He also warned against a political climate that risks veering into antisemitism.

"Criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel's right to exist," Herzog told lawmakers, sparking a standing ovation from both Republicans and Democrats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans, Israel's president knock progressive Dems over Israel