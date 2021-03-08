Uproar over Harvard professor's paper claiming Korean 'comfort women' chose to be sex workers

A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for alleging that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes.

