UPS to cut 12,000 jobs 5 months after reaching union deal
UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply.
UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
“We want to bring a championship to Dallas.”
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."
Jess Smith will lead the newest WNBA team when it enters the league officially in 2025.
Brady is set to take over for Olsen as Fox's lead NFL analyst next season.
More than 13,000 shoppers say they're a five-star find — and they even have pockets.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Dončić has already surpassed legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
The Kobo Libra 2 e-reader has dropped to its lowest price of the year so far, matching holiday pricing. You can snag the device for $170 from Amazon, which is $20 off.
Snag the fluff-lined coat adored by more than 25,000 five-star shoppers while it's on sale.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
As companies start relying more on AI-powered tools to help increase productivity and efficiency, they need to think about creating policies that can address any ethical, practical or legal issues, writes Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard. Matt Lerner, who spent 11 years in marketing at PayPal, offers some solid advice for founders: “Selling more is like the last step; the first step is learning,” Lerner told Haje Kamps.
GBK Collective's recent research found that around half of potential car buyers are looking at EVs, but cost and other issues remain big questions for shoppers.
Restore your precious baubles to their original state with the tool nearly 41,000 Amazon shoppers love.
SpaceX is teaming up with Northrop Grumman today to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of cargo, fresh food and scientific experiments to astronauts on the International Space Station. The NG-20 resupply mission will take off from the Space Force’s Cape Canaveral in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at around 12:07 p.m. EST.
Despite record growth in the solar industry last year, software startup Aurora Solar has laid off 20% of its staff of about 500 people, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company, which provides software to help solar installers manage their sales, project design and installation process, has missed its growth targets for the past year, a source said. Aurora Solar last raised $200 million in a Series D round that closed in February 2022, less than nine months after raising a $250 million Series C.