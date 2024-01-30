UPS cuts 12,000 jobs as lacklustre results weigh on share price

The UPS logo, pictured in Manhattan. US parcel delivery giant UPS plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in the face of difficult business conditions, the company announced on 30 January. Michael Kappeler/dpa

US parcel delivery giant UPS plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in the face of difficult business conditions, it said on Tuesday.

The job cuts - around 2.5% of its global workforce of around 500,000 employees - are intended to save $1 billion, group chief executive Carol Tomé said on a conference call.

The future of truck logistics company Coyote, which UPS only acquired in 2015, is also up in the air. A sale is being looked at for the subsidiary, which is suffering from the sharp drop in transport prices following a coronavirus boom.

Last year, UPS missed its repeatedly lowered revenue target due to lower shipment volumes while significant wage increases for employees weighed on profits.

Tomé expects only a slight increase in revenue to around $92 to 94.5 billion in 2024.

UPS revenue in 2023 fell by 9% to $91 billion while adjusted operating profit slumped by almost 29% to $9.9 billion. UPS ultimately earned $6.7 billion, around 42% less than in the previous year.

The UPS share price in New York slumped on the results, with the news of cost-cutting failing to halt the slide.

High inflation and economic uncertainties weighed on consumer sentiment in 2023 but competitors such as Fedex and DHL fared better.