UPS driver breaks into home while family sleeps, drops off package inside, WA cops say

A 26-year-old UPS driver broke into a sleeping family’s home in Washington before he left a package inside, authorities said.

The homeowner called police around 10:23 p.m. on July 2, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 6 news release.

The home is northeast of Washougal.

The UPS worker first tried to enter the family’s home through their backdoor, but then went around to their front door, the sheriff’s office said.

He then got into the house and walked down a hallway, deputies said.

The homeowner’s daughter ran into the worker — so he left the package in the home and took off, deputies said.

A day later, the man tried to break into another home nearby, authorities said. Though he was not able to get inside the second home, deputies said.

The worker from Vancouver, who was a part-time, fill-in driver for UPS, was arrested on July 5 on charges of residential burglary, criminal trespassing and theft.

