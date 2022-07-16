UPS driver in critical condition, after shooting in DeKalb County, shooter at large

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, one person is in the hospital following a shooting Friday night.

On Friday just before 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of Redan Road after receiving word of a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, an unknown man and the victim got into a verbal altercation before the victim was shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories