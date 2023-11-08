UPS driver dies in fiery crash after 110-mph police chase backs up traffic, cops say

A UPS truck driver died in a crash that occurred in standstill traffic following a police chase on an Indiana interstate, cops say.

The driver of an Acura reached speeds of 110 mph as he was being chased by Scott County deputies on Interstate 65 approaching Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to Indiana State Police.

The Acura eventually collided with an Indiana State Police cruiser, temporarily entrapping a trooper, state police said. The 27-year-old driver of the Acura fled on foot and was later found “inside a bus” near a race track.

Traffic on the southbound lanes of the interstate were at a standstill following the crash, state police. About 10 minutes into this backup, a UPS semi crashed into a second semi that was stopped on the road.

Sgt. Care Hulls told WDRB the UPS truck became engulfed in flames. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue shared photos of the fiery scene.

The driver of the UPS truck, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, died in the crash, state police said. A co-driver who was asleep in the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

“We are aware of a fatal accident on I-65 involving two UPS tractor-trailers and are deeply saddened to confirm a UPS driver has died,” a UPS representative told WLKY. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time, and our thoughts remain with all those involved. We are working with authorities as they investigate the accident.”

Both the crash and earlier chase remain under investigation, state police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

State police said a woman and a child were also in the Acura. They were taken to hospitals for minor injuries.

The driver of the Acura was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in injury, resisting law enforcement causing serious injury, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, driving while suspended causing injury, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and reckless driving causing injury, state police said.

The trooper hit by the Acura was treated at a hospital for a head injury and was later released.

It’s unclear why the Acura was fleeing police, but WLKY reported the woman in the car had an outstanding warrant.

“(This) could have all been avoided if somebody had just initially stopped in Scott County and not fled from the police,” Huls told WDRB.

