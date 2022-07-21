UPS driver drops deliveries and rushes to help 7-year-old drowning in pool, WA cops say

A UPS driver saved a 7-year-old girl from drowning at a resort north of Soap Lake in Washington, local media outlets reported.

According to a video shared on Facebook by Kyle Foreman, a public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place shortly after noon on July 20. Emergency officials were sent to the Smokiam RV Resort to help the girl, who was reportedly in danger of drowning in a swimming pool.

A UPS driver who was making a delivery nearby stopped to help. He administered emergency CPR to the girl, “saving that child’s life,” Foreman said.

The driver, Brian Walters, told KREM that when he arrived at the scene, the young girl was “completely blue, unresponsive, not breathing, no pulse that I could find at the moment.”

Walters, who’s a volunteer firefighter and former reserve police officer, administered CPR for “about a minute” until the girl began “puking or coughing up water,” he told the outlet.

After receiving CPR, the child was “alert and crying” while sitting in an ambulance, waiting for further medical attention, Foreman said in the video announcement.

“That child … she’s going to be transported by helicopter for medical care,” Foreman said. “We want to say ‘thank you’ to the UPS driver for acting, performing CPR and saving this child’s life.”

Soap Lake is 117 miles east of Seattle.

