UPS driver found dead at Pilot gas station in Austinburg

May 28—AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County sheriff's deputies made a gruesome discovery Thursday at Pilot gas station, Route 45.

A Pilot employee noticed a United Parcel Service (UPS) truck had been parked in the parking lot for a couple of days and decided to check it out.

The employee looked inside the truck and found a dead body. That's when the Sheriff's Office was called to the scene.

Deputies responded to the complaint and found the body of a 34-year-old Avery Brown, of Clayton, Georgia, in the back of the vehicle, said Thomas Despenes Jr., an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

Despenes said they are waiting on a toxicology report before determining the cause of death.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said there's no appearance of foul play.

Investigators found identification documents on the man.

They were attempting to notify the man's family in Georgia on Friday.

The man did not work for UPS at its Austinburg Township facility; but rather, he was a truck transporter who drove the UPS truck from Georgia to deliver to the Austinburg site, a UPS official said.