UPS driver randomly shot at vehicles along interstate in Oregon, police say

A UPS driver has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings along Interstate 5 in Oregon, police said.

Kenneth Ayers, 49, of Roseburg was arrested Thursday after police said they found a gun connected to seven shootings dating back to May 12, Oregon State Police said in a statement.

After a woman was shot Wednesday when she was driving along the interstate, troopers said they found a UPS tractor-trailer about an hour away from the shooting. They found a firearm that matched the type used in the shooting, police said.

The woman was released from a hospital after being treated, The New York Times reported. No one was injured in the other shootings.

Ayers was charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, according to KTVL. He pleaded not guilty on Friday and his bail was set at $1 million.

“The only thing I had a chance to talk to was my wife,” Ayers said during his court appearance.

UPS said it’s cooperating with authorities, CNN reported.

“We are deeply concerned about these allegations,” UPS said. “Firearms are prohibited at UPS facilities and in our vehicles. Any further information on this matter should come from the investigating authorities.”

Police haven’t released information on a possible motive for the shootings.