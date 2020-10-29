UPS locates mysterious Tucker Carlson package presenter claims contains 'damning' material about Biden family

Tucker Carlson speaks during Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday 16 September ((Fox News))

A spokesperson for UPS has said that the company has located the mysterious package that Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested had been deliberately intercepted because it contained âdamningâ evidence against the Biden family.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the spokesperson said: âAfter an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return.â

âUPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right.â

In a bizarre segment on Wednesday nightâs show, Mr Carlson alleged that his team mailed the documents from New York to Los Angeles after receiving them from a âsourceâ on Monday, but that the bundle never arrived.

Without providing any further details or evidence, Mr Carlson said the âdamningâ documents had âvanishedâ en route, heavily implying foul play.

Mr Carlson said a producer had shipped the documents to him from New York to Los Angeles via a âbrand-name companyâ â not identifying UPS.

When they didnât arrive, the shipping company told Fox News that their package had been opened and the documents had âdisappearedâ.

âTo its credit, the [shipping] company took this very seriously and immediately began a search,â said Mr Carlson, adding that they traced it back from the moment it was dropped off by the producer in Manhattan to 3.44 am on Tuesday morning.

âThatâs when an employee at the sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty,â he claimed.

Viewers had questions about why there was apparently only one copy of the evidence and why it was not simply emailed.

Political scientist David Rothkopf slammed Mr Carlsonâs claim as âthe dog ate my October surprise".

