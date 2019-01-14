UPS says police responding to shooter at New Jersey facility

(Reuters) - Police were responding to an "active shooter situation" on Monday at a United Parcel Service Inc processing facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, the company said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, local media said.

"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey," UPS said in a statement.

An officer answering the phone at Logan Township police confirmed that a SWAT team had been dispatched to the scene.

"We do have an incident," he said. "Other than that, I don't have any information."





