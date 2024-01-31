UPS to slash 12,000 jobs, could delay future parcel for Texans

UPS is set to cut 12,000 jobs just five months after negotiating a deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union. The union covers more than 340,000 UPS workers across the country.

Last September, Teamsters voted to agree on a five-year contract with UPS. The contract includes pay raises for full- and part-time union workers, the creation of 7,500 full-time jobs and the filling of 22,500 open positions, allowing more part-timers to transition to full-time.

Many Texans who worked for UPS during last year's strike complained about other issues, like working in extreme heat.

Scott Sexton with Teamsters Local 767 based in Forest Hill, south of Fort Worth, said early negotiations with UPS didn’t address these issues.

“We've had incidents of people [with] heat exhaustion, heat stroke and those types of things," he said. As part of the contract negotiations, UPS drivers will get air conditioning in their trucks. The company will also install fans in the driver's cab and exhaust heat shields for the cargo area in non-electric trucks. Shields reduce the amount of heat passing from the truck's engine to the cargo hold, which can reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit on a hot day.

What’s next for UPS after layoffs?

UPS has around 500,000 employees. According to a Tuesday report, CEO Carol Tome said that by reducing the company's headcount, UPS will realize $1 billion in cost savings.

"We are going to fit our organization to our strategy and align our resources against what's wildly important," Tome said.

What do UPS layoffs mean for Texas?

With job cuts coming, customers could see delays in their deliveries. Some shipments might even be lost.

Some experts believe the shift of large numbers of shipments to other carriers like FedEx or USPS will overwhelm those carriers’ networks, increasing the risk of service failures.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UPS layoffs: 12,000 jobs cut, could delay future parcel for Texans